US immigration activists cheer court order against family separation

Washington, Jun 27 (EFE).- Scores of people gathered here Wednesday near the White House to express their rejection of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and to cheer a court decision ordering immigration authorities to reunite families separated at the border during the last few months.



“Today we received very good news. A judge has ordered this president to stop these policies and to reunite families,” Gustavo Torres, head of the Maryland-based Latino and immigrant-advocacy group CASA, said during the rally.



Wednesday’s event was originally planned as a protest to demand that President Donald Trump’s administration put an end to its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which sought to prosecute every adult entering the country illegally and led to the separation of more than 2,000 minors from their parents since April.



However, the US district court’s decision giving the administration a 30-day deadline to reunite minors with their parents – 14 days in the case of children under 5 – has given hope to those who believe this policy is cruel.



“I am very happy that the judges determined that laws in this country must be followed and that they are violating these laws,” US Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) told EFE.



Dozens of children wearing t-shirts with the slogan #KeepFamiliesTogether and chanting “Yes we can” also took part in the demonstration.



After a series of speeches, the protesters marched toward Capitol Hill to deliver a letter to lawmakers, hours before the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on an immigration bill.