Maryland newsroom shooting suspect acted out of revenge, authorities say

Washington, June 28 (EFE).- The suspect in the shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, that killed five people on Thursday acted out of revenge, a law enforcement official said, as the police continued to interrogate him for further details.



The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon inside the office of the Capital Gazette, Maryland’s main newspaper.

Anne Arundel County Police Lieutenant Ryan Frashure told reporters in a press conference that the suspect attacked the newspaper office out of revenge.



Frashure said that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting had left threatening messages for the newspaper on social media.

Police have yet to officially name the gunman but US media identified him as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos.



The police cited revenge as the motive for the attack without elaborating further on its details.



In 2015, Ramos had lost a defamation suit against The Capital Gazette after the newspaper wrote an article in 2011 about his criminal harassment case based on judicial sources.



According to police reports, the suspect entered the Capital Gazette office on Thursday at around 2.30 pm (1830 GMT) and opened fire at the newspaper staff through a glass door, killing five and wounding two others.



The police arrested the suspect at the scene after finding him hidden under a table.



The authorities identified the five victims as Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. Four of them were journalists and one a sales agent.



Before the police revealed the suspect’s alleged motive for his attack on The Capital Gazette, many journalists cited US President Donald Trump’s anti-media comments as a possible reason.