Activity of Sierra Negra volcano in Ecuador remains high

Quito, Jul 1 (EFE).- The activity of the Sierra Negra volcano in the Galapagos which first erupted on Jun. 26 still remained “high” on Sunday, the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said Sunday.



According to a press release, the level of superficial and internal activity of the volcano was recorded as high on Sunday. The level has remained unchanged compared to the previous days.



The Institute also detected a magnitude-2.8 earthquake that struck at a depth of more than 10 kilometers with an epicenter located at 19.40 km from Puerto Villamil on Isabela Island, where the volcano is located.



The Sierra Negra volcano, which initially erupted on Jun. 26, is one of five active volcanoes on Isabela Island at the westernmost end of the Galapagos.



Its crater has a diameter of 10 km. Prior to the latest eruption, two other eruptions were recorded in 1979 and 2005, according to data from the office of the Galapagos National Park.



Authorities placed the island under orange alert following the first eruption. Later on Jun. 27, thanks to a decrease in the level of seismic activity, the Committee of Special Operations allowed local residents who had been evacuated to return home. However, visits to the volcano remain suspended.



The Institute also informed that the activity of the Reventador volcano, located about 90 km from Quito, was recorded as high on Sunday.