The new 2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI

The Volkswagen Golf gets a mid-cycle update for the 2018 model year. The most notable changes include the discontinuation of the two-door model as well as the availability of the new Discover Media navigation infotainment system with 8.0-inch touchscreen. Other updates include revised exterior styling front and rear. All-wheel drive is now available on the base Golf SportWagen S model.

Fuel-efficient, fun-to-drive and well equipped, Volkswagen offers the popular 2018 VW Golf in an extensive variety of 4-door hatchbacks and wagons. Hatchback models include two high-performance hot hatchbacks, the legendary GTI and the 292-horsepower all-wheel-drive Golf R, and the all-electric e-Golf. The as well as the Golf SportWagen and all-wheel-drive Alltrack wagon versions are reviewed separately. Hatchback prices start around $21,000 with a manual transmission and a 170-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine rated at an impressive 25 mpg in the city and 36 mpg out on the highway. Comfortable, sporty and stylish, the 2018 VW Golf is one of our favorites in the crowded compact class, which also includes the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Chevy Cruze, Ford Focus, Mazda3 and Hyundai Elantra.

For 2018, Golf hatchback models are offered in Golf S and a new Golf SE trim level. Both get new, larger infotainment touch screens and refreshed front and rear styling that includes LED daytime running lights. All Volkswagens are now backed by a new 6-year/72,000-mile limited warranty, which is one of the longest in the industry. The Golf GTI gets a 10-horsepower increase to 220 horsepower.

Interior

Visibility is excellent thanks to the VW Golf’s large windows and thin pillars. Supportive and well-shaped, the driver’s seat is height adjustable, and a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel is standard. Getting comfortable in the Golf is not an issue.

The overall interior design is upscale and maybe a bit understated with high-quality materials, soft-touch surfaces and, on higher trims, piano-black accents.

The cabin has generous shoulder room in both rows. Cargo volume is 16.5 cubic feet below the parcel shelf and 22.8 cubic feet to the roof. The rear seat has a 60/40-split rear-folding back, expanding the load space to 52.7 cubic feet when lowered.

Exterior

One of the most recognizable and popular cars in the world, the 2018 VW Golf is also one of the most attractive cars in the compact class.

Although its shape continues to offer a connection to the original Golf, which became a fashion icon over 40 years ago, the new VW Golf is highly tailored with crisp character lines, a steep hood and a narrow horizontal grille flanked by sharp headlight clusters.

The car sits low to the ground and has a wide track, giving it a more muscular, purposeful appearance, and its distinctive C-pillar treatment visually pushes the hatchback down into the road.