China asks US not to block its companies

Beijing, Jul 3 (EFE).- China on Tuesday asked the United States not to suppress Chinese companies or block them from its territory after the administration of President Donald Trump recommended a day earlier that state-owned China Mobile, the world’s biggest cell phone carrier, be denied a license to operate in the US.



“We urge the relevant party in the US to abandon the cold war mentality and zero-sum game. They should view the relevant issue in a correct way and they should not speculate and repress the Chinese enterprises in this way,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference in Beijing.



“Instead, they should offer an equal favorable environment for Chinese enterprises. They should do more to promote mutual trust and cooperation. This is in the common interest of the two sides,” he added.



Lu encouraged Chinese firms to invest in the US in accordance with Chinese principles and international rules and observing local laws and regulations. Lu’s remarks came a day after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is a part of the US Department of Commerce, cited national security risks in a statement sent to the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency that will take the final decision on China Mobile, with its recommendations.



“After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to US law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved,” David Redl, assistant secretary for communications and information at the US Department of Commerce, said in the statement.



China Mobile submitted an application for a license to the FCC in 2011. The company has close to 900 million subscribers.



The NTIA’s decision comes amid escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing with only three days remaining for the first wave of tariffs by the US on Chinese imports worth $34 billion to come into effect.



The Chinese spokesperson said that China was well prepared to take the necessary measures if the tariffs came into force.

The NTIA’s decision comes amid escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing.



The Trump administration has cited national security concerns to justify its decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products and to restrict the operations of Chinese companies in the US.



In recent months, the Trump administration has imposed tariffs worth billions of dollars on its major trade partners although China has been the worst affected.