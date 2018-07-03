Mexican distribution companies should work with other genres, producer says

Mexico City, Jul 2 (EFE).- Betting on genres other than romantic comedies should be among the goals of Mexican film distribution companies, as it would provide the public with “new and different “options,” film producer Regina Bang told EFE Monday.



Bang said that this is because companies consider this type of films to be their “most profitable option” and accused them of failing to trust moviegoers’ taste for “other genres.”



“My greatest challenge and problem is that I did my past projects in the United States and there was no suitable distribution for Mexicans to see my work,” the Mexican-born producer added.



Bang praised artists like Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarrito for paving the way for other Mexican filmmakers, as well as Latin Americans in general, to participate in the movie industry.



To illustrate, she added that many of her past experiences working in movies have involved Latin American artists, hailing their work as a “great opportunity” for other Hispanics to access the English-language film industry.



Bang hopes that her latest production, “Sophie Gold, The diary of the Gold Digger” may premiere in movie theaters across Mexico soon.



The movie, which was written and directed by Carol Botar, Larry Pine (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “House of Cards”, “Moonrise Kingdom”, “Maid in Manhattan”) and Johnny Whitworth (“Limitless”, “Empire Records”, “The Rainmaker”) won Best Movie at the San Pedro International Film Festival.