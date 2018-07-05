Chestnut sets new record in Independence Day hot dog eating contest

New York, Jul 4 (EFE).- Joey Chestnut on Wednesday won the annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest on Coney Island, New York, setting a new record by gobbling down 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.



The contest, organized by Nathan’s Famous, a chain of fast food restaurants established in 1916, has been taking place on Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1972.



The 34-year-old man known as “Jaws” won his 11th title, devouring two more hot dogs than he did in last year’s contest.



“I was feeling good today,” the winner of the mustard belt told reporters after the contest, in which he defeated Carmen Cincotti, 26, who ate 10 fewer hot dogs than Chestnut.



The women’s champion was Miki Sudo, 32, who devoured 37 hot dogs, compared to the 28 that runner up Mischelle Lesco was able to eat.



This was Sudo’s 5th Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating championship title.



A huge crowd of competitive eating fans dressed in red, white and blue for the holiday, as well as others decked out in ketchup and mustard outfits, gathered outside the original Nathan’s Famous restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell on Coney Island.