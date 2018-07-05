Pyongyang awaits Pompeo amid doubts over its denuclearization

Seoul, Jul 5 (EFE).- The United States secretary of state on Thursday departed on a visit to North Korea, the State Department said.



The trip comes amid doubts over Pyongyang’s true intentions about denuclearization.



Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, after his arrival on Friday in Pyongyang, where he is scheduled to stay overnight.



During his two-day visit, the top US diplomat is thought likely to discuss deadlines and the process of how the North will abandon its nuclear weapons.



Kim and US President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration during the Singapore summit on Jun. 12, in which Pyongyang pledged to work towards its “complete denuclearization” in exchange for Washington guaranteeing its security, although the document did not provide any further detail.



Pompeo’s visit comes after recent reports in the US citing national intelligence sources suggesting that Pyongyang would not only continue to enrich uranium, but it would be also try to hide much of its arsenal and reserves.



On Thursday, South Korean conservative lawmaker, Kim Hack-yong, said, citing Defense ministry information, that North Korea also appears to be building a new submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles at its Sinpo center on the east coast.



Kim Hack-yong also recalled that various facilities at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex north of Pyongyang are operating normally, according to recent Satellite images, and that Pyongyang has not given any indications of dismantling a missile engine test site, as promised.



Pompeo’s visit is seen as a first test to measure the true scope of denuclearization plans expressed by the regime this year.

On Jul. 7, Pompeo is scheduled to leave for Tokyo, where he is set to meet with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts,

Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha, respectively, to discuss the outcome of his visit to Pyongyang.

