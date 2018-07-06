Pompeo arrives in North Korea for talks with Kim Jong-un

Seoul, Jul 6 (EFE).- The United States Secretary of State arrived on Friday in Pyongyang, where he is scheduled to meet the North Korean leader and begin discussing the preliminary details of the denuclearization the regime has promised.



Mike Pompeo landed at Sunan International Airport after a stopover at the Yokosuka naval base in Japan, the US media pool traveling with him reported.



During his two-day visit, Pompeo is expected to address the deadlines and methodology for the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program.



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement in Singapore on Jun.12, in which North Korea pledged to work towards its “complete denuclearization” in exchange for Washington guaranteeing its security.



Pompeo’s meetings with North Korean officials will be the first high-level talks since the Singapore summit.



“Looking forward to continuing our work toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of #DPRK (North Korea’s official name), as agreed to by Chairman Kim,” Pompeo tweeted before landing in Pyongyang.



Pompeo’s visit to North Korea comes shortly after US reports, citing national intelligence officials, saying that Pyongyang has not only continued to enrich uranium since Jun. 12 but that it would be trying to hide a good part of its arsenal and reserves from Washington.



Pompeo’s visit is considered a preliminary test to measure the extent of the disarmament plans expressed by the regime this year.



On Jul. 7, Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, where he is due to meet his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha respectively, to analyze the results of this trip.