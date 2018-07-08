Suns sign Booker to 5-year, $158 millon extension

Sports Desk, Jul 7 (EFE).- Devin Booker has agreed a five-year $158 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.



The deal is the maximum allowed by the NBA for contract extensions.



Booker took to Twitter shortly after the news was announced.



“I am humbled & honored to commit to the Suns organization long term. Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me. I look forward to the future & pursuing a title as a Sun”, Booker said.



In 2017, Booker became the first player in the history of the franchise to score 70 points in one game, against the Boston Celtics, also becoming the NBA’s youngest ever player (age 20) to score at least 60 points in a single game.