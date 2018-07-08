Tony Parker leaves Spurs after 17 seasons, moves to Hornets

Washington DC, Jul 6 (EFE).- Tony Parker has agreed a two-year, 10 million-dollar deal with the Charlotte Hornets, bringing an end to 17-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs, during which the Frenchman won four NBA titles.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich issued a statement on Friday after news broke of Parker’s move to Charlotte.



“It’s difficult to put into words how important Tony Parker has been to the Spurs franchise over the past two decades”, Popovich said. “From his first game in 2001 at age 19, he has impressed and inspired us (…) with his passion, dedication, and desire”.



The 36-year-old was a 28th overall first round draft pick in 2001, and went on to form a crucial part of the so-called “big three” at San Antonio alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.



The French point guard won the NBA title in 2003, 2005, 2007 (when he was also voted MVP) and 2014, and is a six-time All-Star.



Parker will be reunited at the Hornets with former coach James Borrego, with whom we worked at San Antonio during two stints (2003-2010 and 2015-2018), when he worked as an assistant to Popovich.



“The biggest joy for me has been to have the pleasure of watching TP grow up before our eyes. All of us in the Spurs organization will miss having Tony in our program and wish him and his family the best as he continues his remarkable career in Charlotte”, Popovich added.