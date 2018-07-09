SILICON VALLEY PRIDE PARADE AND FESTIVAL 2018 San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA – Saturday, August 25, 2018 and Sunday, August 26, 2018 – Silicon Valley Pride are taking it to Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park in downtown San Jose. Join in the fun and festivities and celebrate our LGBTQ community and the Valley as Silicon Valley Pride celebrates its 43rd anniversary. Our theme this

year is Unity. Diversity. Strength.

Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival promises to be like none other in all of Northern California, will start off with a Trans and Friends Rally follow by a Night Festival. For the first time, the festival will start with a Transgender and Non-Binary focus rally. This event, which has been added to other Silicon Valley Pride kickoff activities on August 25 and is free of charge. The rally will be held at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez with doors opening at 4:30pm. Speakers and performers will take the stage at 5pm. While this event is open to everyone, it is uniquely focused on the transgender and gender non-binary members of the community as well as their allies and friends. The organizers invite the community to join them to celebrate their Transgender and Non-Binary community.

For the 3rd time in 43 years, they are holding an evening festival that runs into the darkness of night. The night festival features some of the most chart topping Bay Area DJ talents in the business. Fantasy theme night-fest opens to the public Saturday, August 25th at 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. There will be four worlds that will be feature at the night festival: Under the Sea, Enchanted Forest, Good vs Evil (Heaven and Hell), and Space Odyssey including Cos-players and body paint models.

The festival will continue on Sunday morning August 26th at 10:00 a.m. with their parade along Market Street from Julian Street and ends at the main entrance of the festival. Festival grounds open once again after the parade ends to the excitement of dance performers, talented local artists and the music of live bands. Main Stage and Hey Girl Stage entertainment will be announced in August. Check the website

www.svpride.com for entertainment announcements.

The festival also features: Family Garden (Kids Area with San Jose Public Library Maker Spaceship Bus, Drag Queen Story Time, and Children Discovery Museum activities), Hey Girl Area and Stage (area celebrating our queer women community with beauty stations and other vendors), High-Tech Pavilion (Video Games, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and other High-Tech Products), LeatherLand (presented by Santa Clara County Leather Association), Cocktail Lounge (hard alcohol, wine and craft beer

area), and array of vendor including food vendors and many more. The festival will deliver two days of non-stop excitement, entertainment, food and fun. Tickets are available at the door: $5 per day. For more information, please visit www.svpride.com