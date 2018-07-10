Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

New York, Jul 9 (EFE).- Movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday pleaded not guilty to new charges of sexual assault before a district court in Manhattan, New York, where he stands for trial on three new counts of sex crimes.



Weinstein faces a total of six charges for serious crimes related to three women: two charges of predatory sexual assault, two charges of criminal sexual acts in the first degree, a charge of first degree rape and another of third degree rape.



The charges are related to separate incidents in 2004, 2006 and 2013, and to the accusations he faces this Monday, which if he is found guilty are punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.



The judge decided to allow Weinstein to remain free on bail as before, attorney Benjamin Brafman said outside the courthouse.



“Today was a formality. Mr Weinstein is not a predator; he is not a rapist and I believe that when this case is over we will ultimately see him be exonerated,” Brafman said.