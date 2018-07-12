Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio for allowing touching during striptease

Washington, Jul 12 (EFE).- Adult film star Stormy Daniels, immersed in a legal battle with United States President Donald Trump, was arrested in a strip club in Ohio for letting a client touch her during a performance, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

It is an act prohibited in many states of the country.



Lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted that her arrest was a setup and politically motivated.



“@StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio while performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges,” Avenatti tweeted.



“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me?

They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp”

Avenatti said he expects Daniels to be released on bail and will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.”



Daniels made headlines for allegedly having an affair with Trump in 2006. She said she received $130,000 from Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen to keep it secret. Trump has denied the affair.



The stripper, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has gone to court to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement and has reported threats and intimidation from Trump’s team.



Daniels recently launched a tour performing at strip clubs across the US, including the one in Columbus during which she was arrested.