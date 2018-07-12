WFP installs food storage warehouses in Guatemala amid volcano destruction

Guatemala City, Jul 11 (EFE).- The World Food Program (WFP) announced on Wednesday that two portable warehouses were installed in Alotenango following the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, which killed at least 113 people and left at least 320 people missing.



The United Nations’ World Food Program said that the warehouses were set up in response to a request from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, adding that this support will allow local schools to complete their academic year because these schools have been used as storage units amid the disaster.



“The restoration of schools is a priority for us, so that children can continue with the 2018 academic year starting during the week of Jul. 9 to Jul. 13,” Alotenango Mayor José Luis Marroquín Pamal said, adding the WFP portable warehouses will allow at least 15 classrooms to restart classes.



The warehouses can store up to 500 metric tons of food inside its 10-by-24-meter units.



WFP spokesperson Mario Touchette said the organization is an expert in logistics for emergency situations worldwide, adding that “in Guatemala we are committed to supporting the government to expand its storage capacity through the lending of portable warehouses.”



On Jun. 3, the Fuego volcano recorded one of the strongest eruptions in its history, leaving at least 113 dead and 320 missing and affecting more than 2 million people, as well as causing and significant material damage.