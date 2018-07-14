Anime Expo opens for fans of Japanese culture in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, 13 Jul (EFE).- Anime Expo 2018 opened Friday in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires for fans of this Japanese cultural genre, the organizers said.



With around 80 stands at the Costa Salguero venue, fans of Anime and Japanese culture will be able to enjoy merchandise from their favorite anime and taste typical Japanese dishes such as ramen or sushi.



Approximately 20 local artists will show their art in the “Comiketto” zone, where some even offer personalized portraits of the attendees.



Gonzalo Jaquet, member of the Anime Expo 2018 organizers, told EFE that this is the biggest Anime exhibition in the country and was expected to receive hundreds of visitors over the weekend.



The exhibition of anime, cosplay, manga, comics, video games, gastronomy and traditional Japanese culture is scheduled to run until Jul. 15.



The event coincides with the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of the Japanese embassy in the South American country, which is one of the reasons why the institution has been helping in the organization of the event.