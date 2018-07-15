US wins Women’s Pan-American Volleyball Cup

Santo Domingo, Jul 15 (EFE).– The United States won the 17th Women’s Pan-American Volleyball Cup this weekend, defeating the Dominican Republic for the title.



The US team won an hard-fought championship match against the Dominican Republic 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 and 15-8 on Saturday, taking the gold medal.



The Americans have now won six gold medals in the Pan-American Volleyball Cup.



The top two players for the US team were Aiyana Abukusomo Whitney, who scored 27 points, and Haleigh Washington, who had 15 points.



Last year, the US team beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the final in Cañete, Peru.



The Dominican Republic took the silver medal again this year and Canada went home with the bronze.



Canada beat Brazil 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the third-place match.



Before the championship match, the organizing committee presented Dominican Sports Minister Danilo Diaz, Telemicro CEO Juan Ramon Gomez Diaz and Cristobal Marte Hoffiz with plaques honoring them for their contributions to women’s volleyball in the Caribbean nation.