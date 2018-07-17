Legendary Mexican singer-composer Manzanero performs in Cuba

Havana, Jul 16 (EFE).– Mexican singer-composer Armando Manzanero, who was one of the most popular idols of romantic music several decades ago, gave Cubans a once-only concert over the weekend during which he cast a spell with his best-known hits along with some of his latest productions.



The song “Somos Novios” opened the 82-year-old singer’s first recital in Cuba on Sunday night, an hour later than scheduled, on an outdoor stage facing the famous Malecon, Havana’s seaside esplanade, before several thousand spectators including President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



This is the second concert to be attended by the island’s president since he took office on April 19, the first having been the debut of Italian singer Laura Pausini with the Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona several weeks ago in the capital



After sitting at the piano to sing “Voy a Apagar la Luz,” Manzanero used a brief pause to express his thanks “to all those who did their bit so my colleagues and I could have the privilege of being in this blessed land that is Cuba.”



The Mexican then welcomed one of the Cuban guest artists, traditional music singer Eliades Ochoa, who formed part of the famous Buena Vista Social Club, and who accompanied him on the guitar in the number “El Ciego.”