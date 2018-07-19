Bruce Springsteen to release Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix

Los Angeles, USA, Jul 18 (EFE).- Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway” is coming to a worldwide audience on Netflix, the streaming service announced Wednesday.



“Springsteen on Broadway” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15, the same day as the final night of the musician’s well-received 236-show run on Broadway under the same name, Netflix said in press release.



Based on his autobiography “Born to Run,” Springsteen’s performance has chronicled his life through personal stories and his music since Oct. 2017.



Although used to hitting the stage with his E Street Band in large venues and stadiums, Springsteen has been performing “Springsteen on Broadway” at the intimate Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theater in New York.



Springsteen will be the screenwriter of the Netflix show, while Thom Zimny direct and produce the film.



“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen – a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman – to Netflix in this historic one man show,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.



“This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time,” he added.



Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said, “The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete.”