Trump signs job training pledge for 3.8 million American workers

Washington DC, Jul 19 (EFE).- The president of the United States along with 23 companies and professional associations on Thursday signed a commitment to train 3.8 million American workers who are not working or searching for work.



“In the days and months ahead, we hope that hundreds of companies and organizations will join us in this effort,” Donald Trump said.



Among the companies and organizations signing the pledge are Fed-Ex, which vows to train 512,000 workers; General Motors, 10,975; Microsoft, 10,000; The Home Depot, 50,000; IBM, 100,000 and Lockheed Martin, 8,000.



For its part, the American Trucking Association promised to offer vocational training for 50,000 people, while the Associated Builders and Contractors for 500,000 and the National Restaurant Association will provide for 370,000.



Representatives of companies and professional associations attended the signing of the pledge in the White House.



Trump also signed an executive order to create the Council for American Workers so that “students and workers have access to affordable, relevant, and innovative education and job training.”



This council will be made up of public officials, but Trump said that in the coming weeks he will also establish an external board comprising representatives from the private sector that will work together with the council.