Trump tells Turkey’s Erdogan to free imprisoned US pastor

Cem Halavurt (C), the lawyer of jailed US pastor Andrew Brunson, speaks to media in front of the courthouse after the trial of Brunson at Aliaga Prison in Izmir, Turkey 07 May 2018. Branson is accused of being a member of a terror organisation after a failed coup attemp in July 2016 in Turkey and his trial will begin soon. US President Donald J. Trump ask Erdogan to release Brunson in their meeting in 2017 in the US, according to media. EFE
Washington DC, Jul 18 (EFE).- The president of the United States Wednesday urged his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release a US Protestant pastor accused of terrorism activities in the country.
“A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him!” Donald Trump tweeted.
Trump’s petition comes the same day as a Turkish court’s decision that Brunson remain in custody.
The Turkish prosecution has demanded 35 years’ imprisonment for Brunson for association with terrorist groups.
Brunson was accused of having connections with a movement led by cleric Fethullah Gülen – who Turkey accuses of instigating the failed coup of 2016 and is living in exile in the US – as well as having links to the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party. He denies the charges.
Erdogan has spoken on a possibility of exchanging a pastor for another in relation to Güülen’s extradition request filed by Turkey.
