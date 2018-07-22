Guatemala, Mexico 1st skating winners in Central American and Caribbean Games

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 21 (EFE).- Dalia Soberanis of Guatemala and Jorge Martinez of Mexico won the first gold for speed skating in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games being held in Barranquilla.



At the Alex Cujavante Skating Arena, Soberanis took the women’s 300-meter individual time trial in 26.641 seconds.



The silver went to Colombia’s Kerstinck Sarmiento, who crossed the finish line in 26.673 seconds, while the Venezuelan Yarubi Bandres took bronze in 27.329 seconds.



In the men’s competition at the same distance, Mexico’s Jorge Martinez won another gold for his country with a time of 24.346 seconds, leaving behind Venezuela’s Jhoan Sebastian Guzman with 24.372 seconds and Colombia’s Edwin Estrada with 24.397, who took home the silver and bronze, respectively.