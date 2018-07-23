Mexican president-elect sends Trump policy proposals to decrease migration

Mexico City, Jul 22 (EFE).- The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Sunday that he sent US President Donald Trump a letter detailing a list of policy proposals to decrease migration and address bilateral problems.

The letter was delivered to the US delegation headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who visited Mexico on July 13 to meet with Lopez Obrador.



Foreign Secretary-designate Marcelo Ebrard read a statement by Lopez Obrador, who proposed Trump “to make progress in the four main dimensions of the bilateral relationship: trade, migration, development, and security.”



Regarding trade, Lopez Obrador wrote that “it is worth working toward concluding the renegotiation” of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), “as further delays could slow down investments, which would affect Mexico’s economic growth.”



The president-elect reiterated that part of his transition team would accompany Mexican officials during a July 26 meeting in Washington to continue the renegotiation of NAFTA.



On the issue of migration, Lopez Obrador said that his government’s main goal is that “Mexicans will no longer have the need to migrate because of violence or poverty.”



“We will work hard to make sure that Mexicans can find jobs in their places of origin,” Lopez Obrador wrote in his letter.



The president-elect also proposed addressing Central American migration by means of a development plan, funded by both Mexico and the United States.



“If both the United States and Mexico participate in this plan, and Central American nations are also included, … an enormous amount of resources could be collected to help develop the region,” he said.



Lopez Obrador added that 75 percent of the plan’s funds would be earmarked for development projects and the remaining 25 percent for border enforcement measures.



The winner of Mexico’s July 1 elections said that a free zone would be established along Mexico’s northern border to encourage investments, development and job creation.



Lopez Obrador said that after he is sworn in on Dec. 1, there will be “many changes” in Mexico.

“I am sure we can reach agreements to face bilateral problems together, while always respecting human rights,” he said.