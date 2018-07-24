CANADA – Police identify Toronto shooter

Toronto, Jul 23 (EFE).- Canadian authorities early Monday evening identified the presumed shooter in the weekend shooting spree that left two people dead and 13 wounded in Toronto as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.



Hussain died shortly after staging the attack in a confrontation with police, although authorities still have not said whether he was killed by officers’ gunfire or took his own life.



Simultaneously, authorities identified one of those killed by Hussain as Reese Fallon, 18, while the other fatality is a 10-year-old girl.



Fallon was publicly identified by the Liberal Party, given that the young woman was associated with the youth wing of that political grouping.



Toronto Police still have not officially identified any of those killed or wounded in the massacre.



In a statement, Hussain’s family offered their “deepest condolences” to the relatives of the victims “for our son’s horrific actions.”



Hussain’s relatives revealed that he suffered from “severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life. The interventions of professionals were unsuccessful. Medications and therapy were unable to treat him.”



“While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end,” the family said.



“Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy. We will mourn those who were lost for the rest of our lives,” the Hussain family added.



The people wounded Sunday night range in age from 10 to 59, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders told a press conference.

Although Saunders said that 13 people were wounded in the shooting spree, other sources said that 12 people were injured.



Dr. Najma Ahmed, director of St. Michael’s Hospital, said that three of the five people admitted to her facility following the shooting required “immediate life-saving surgery.”



The shooting began around 10 pm Sunday when a lone gunman opened fire on Danforth Avenue, the main thoroughfare of Toronto’s Greektown, an area packed with restaurants, cafes and bars.



Images caught by a person with a mobile phone and aired on Canadian television show an individual walking down the street with a baseball cap pulled low to obscure his face and with a bag slung over one shoulder.



A witness said he heard at least 30 shots before police engaged with the killer.



In a pair of Twitter messages on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, in both English and French, “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”



Saunders reported that the overall investigation is now being handled by two separate entities.



On the one hand, the Toronto Police are handling the investigation into the mass shooting itself, while the death of the shooter is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit, which deals with officer-involved shootings.



Although the Toronto Police department has refused to speculate about the motive for the attack, the fact that Canada’s national law enforcement agency, the RCMP, is not participating indicates that – at present – authorities do not consider the incident to be a terrorist attack.