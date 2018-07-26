Documentary on Uruguay’s Mujica to debut at Venice Film Festival

Montevideo, Jul 25 (EFE).- Next month’s Venice Film Festival will include the premiere of director Emir Kusturica’s documentary on former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, the producers of “The Last Hero” said Wednesday.
Fotografía sin fecha específica cedida por la productora K&S Films hoy, miércoles 25 de julio de 2018, muestra al director serbio Emir Kusturica (i) durante una charla con el expresidente de Uruguay José Mujica (d), en un banco del jardín de la chacra de Mujica, en Montevideo (Uruguay). Kusturica estrenará en el próximo Festival de Venecia (Italia) su documental “El Pepe, una vida suprema”, sobre Mujica, informó hoy la productora de la película. Kusturica, que entre sus premios tiene la Palma de Oro del Festival de Cannes (Francia) de 1985 y 1995, comenzó en Uruguay el rodaje de este documental en abril de 2013 y grabó hasta el primero abril de 2015, fecha en la que Mujica fue relevado como presidente por Tabaré Vázquez. EFE
Kusturica, a two-time winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, began filming in April 2013 and wrapped up shooting on April 1, 2015, when Mujica was succeeded as president by Tabare Vazquez.
One of the last scenes filmed by Kusturica’s team was an encounter between Mujica and Spain’s king emeritus, Juan Carlos, in the garden of the Uruguayan’s small farm on the outskirts of Montevideo.
Produced by K&S Films, “The Last Hero” shows aspects of Mujica’s public and private life including his talks, travels and a tour of places connected to his personal story.
The Serbian director explores Mujica’s convictions, which Kusturica sees as reflected in the former president’s politics and in his simple, austere lifestyle.
The film ranges from conservations about Mujica’s his experience as a political prisoner under Uruguay’s 1972-1985 military regime to images of him doing chores on the farm.
K&S Films executive Matias Mosteirin said that Kusturica’s documentary “is a tribute to the politician and to the man.”
