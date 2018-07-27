Qualcomm drops plan to buy NXP after failure to get China’s approval

Beijing Jul 26 (EFE).- Qualcomm, a chip-making company from the United States, dropped its plans acquire the Dutch company, NXP, for $44 billion after the deadline to receive clearance from China passed on Thursday, the company said in a statement.



The deadline expired at 11:59 am in China pending the go-ahead from the State Administration for Market Regulation for the acquisition agreed in Oct. 2016 and needing clearance from competition authorities of nine markets.



In the last few months, the Chinese authorities have postponed the decision repeatedly, something that has been blamed on the growing trade dispute between China and the US.



In the face of China’s silence, which so far has not publicly communicated its decision although it is assumed that it has vetoed the acquisition, Qualcomm said Wednesday night that if it did not get the approval from Chinese regulators it would end the deal and NXP would receive a termination fee of $2 billion.



Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said that the company will now instead “pursue a stock (NXP) repurchase program of up to $30 billion to deliver significant value to our stockholders.”



“If events occur that cause us to not terminate the transaction, we will continue to pursue the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of NXP,” he added.



The merger between Qualcomm and NXP, which was forged two years ago, was considered by the market to be an important strategic operation in the fight between Beijing and Washington to dominate technological development in the future, in particular in 5G technology and self-driving vehicles.



Qualcomm said that the agreement would diversify a business dominated by smartphones.



China was the last of the nine markets – which also include the US, European Union and Japan – in which competition authorities had to approve the transaction.



The decision was pending for the last few months due to the China-US trade war.