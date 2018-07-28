Guatemala volcano death toll hiked to 159, 256 people still missing

Guatemala, Jul 27 (EFE).- Guatemala authorities have raised the death toll from the Fuego volcano eruption in June to 159, after three more victims were identified on Friday.



The National Forensic Sciences Institute said it had managed to identify three more people: a five-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man.



The institute said it would continue working on other identification cases pending after the eruption.



National Disaster Reduction Coordinator spokesman David De Leon said that with the new identifications, the official death toll from the eruption stood at 159, while 256 people remained missing.



On Jun. 3, the Fuego volcano registered one of the biggest eruptions in its history, affecting almost two million people and causing considerable material damage.