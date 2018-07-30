Mexico’s Paola Longoria: Remaining racquetball champion has not been easy

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 29 (EFE).- Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria told EFE in an interview that, while staying at the top of the sport for nearly a decade has put a “lot of pressure” on her, it has also been a great motivator.

The Mexican star has accrued as many as 89 professional titles and seven US Opens over her sporting career, which started at an early age.



“Being number one is not easy, but it’s also much easier to stay there,” she told EFE. “I have been number one for nine years. I still remember the first year. When I won, the question was whether I would be able to remain there the following year.”



Longoria lost the Ladies Professional Racquetball Tour in 2014 after a nearly four-year-long undefeated streak – during which she accumulated 152 wins in a row – tested her character and taught her to “bounce back harder.”



“I had just won my US Open and I lost four days later,” she said. “I didn’t know how to face it. I even wanted to retire at a certain point. I learned from that.”



“I am no longer afraid of losing,” Longoria, 29, said, adding that she is very happy about taking home three gold medals during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games – taking place through August 3 – in Barranquilla. “The goal was to affirm our victory in Veracruz. Mexico is a (world) power.”



Ahead of her upcoming challenge at the World Racquetball Championship, which runs from August 10 to 18 in Costa Rica, Longoria said that she aims to remain number one and “leave Mexico a great legacy.”