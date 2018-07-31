Carter, Smith sweep 100m sprint golds for Jamaica at Central American Games

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 30 (EFE).- Jamaica’s Nesta Carter and Jonielle Smith on Monday won the gold medals in the men’s and women’s 100-meter sprints at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.



Carter, an Olympic gold medalist in the 4 x 100 metres team relay at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, recorded his season’s best time of 10.07 seconds to take the men’s gold.



Jason Rogers of St. Kitts and Nevis took the silver with 10.15 seconds while Barbuda’s Cejhae Greene finished third with 10.16 seconds.



In the women’s race, Smith continued Jamaica’s domination, winning the race in 11.04 seconds, beating Trinidad and Tobago’s Khalifa Saint Fort, who took silver with 11.15 seconds and Venezuelan Andrea Purica, who finished third with a time of 11.32 seconds.