Neymar admits in ad that he exaggerated fouls during World Cup

Sao Paulo, Jul 30 (EFE).- Brazilian forward Neymar admitted that his reactions on the playing field, on occasion, were exaggerated during the World Cup in Russia in a striking television advertisement that has sparked debate in his home country.



“You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch,” said Neymar in a TV ad for Gillette that spread throughout the social networks with comments from viewers.



With black and white images, Neymar, 26, offers an explanation for his much-criticized behavior.



“When I leave without giving interviews, it is not because I only want the victory laurels,” he said. “It is because I still haven’t learned to disappoint you.”



“When I look impolite, it is not because I am a spoiled kid. It is because I have not learned how to be frustrated,” the striker said.



He likened his style to that of a youngster who “sometimes charms the world, sometimes irritates the whole world.”



“I fight to keep that boy alive inside of me, but not on the pitch. You may think I fall too much, but the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart,” Neymar said.



Neymar, who was the subject of the most expensive transfer in soccer history when he went from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, said that he had transformed himself into “a new man” and asked for help to get back on his feet.



“I took too long to accept your criticism,” Neymar said. “I fell, but only one who falls can pick himself up.”



“You can keep casting stones – or throw these stones away and help me stand. When I stand, all of Brazil stands with me,” he said.



The ad motivated a large number of viewers to comment on the social networks. Although some praised Neymar’s apparent sincerity, others questioned whether the apology had been made only as part of the advertising for a brand.



Neymar was harshly criticized earlier this month for his behavior during the World Cup, in which Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Belgium, and for his silence after the defeat.