California fires devastate over 100,000 hectares as authorities battle blazes

Los Angeles, USA, Jul 31 (EFE).- California firefighters and emergency services continued on Tuesday to try to contain about a dozen fires still active in the state which have devastated over 100,000 hectares, according to official data.



At least eight people have in recent weeks died in the fires, which have swept through California due to its hot and dry climate.

State authorities are mainly concerned about the Carr fire, which has destroyed more than 45,600 hectares (112,888 acres) and is 30 percent contained, according to the latest report from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



The fire, which gutted 1,236 buildings, broke out on Jul. 23 near the city of Redding, with a population of about 92,000, and still remains active in Shasta and Trinity counties north of San Francisco.



About 10,000 out of 38,000 people who were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure have been able to return to their homes.



Meanwhile, several parts of Yosemite National Park, one of the country’s most popular nature reserves, remain closed due to the Ferguson fire, which has been raging in Mariposa County for 19 days and destroyed some 23,400 hectares of the area.



In Mendocino county, authorities have managed to contain about 12 and 10 percent of the River and Ranch fires, respectively.

The two fires have razed over 32,500 hectares of the area.