Serena Williams suffers most lopsided loss of her career in San Jose

San Jose, California, Aug 1 (EFE).- American great Serena Williams stumbled to the most lopsided defeat of her career at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, a hard-court event in this northern California city, losing 6-1, 6-0 to the United Kingdom’s Johanna Konta.



Since launching her phenomenally successful professional tennis career in 1995 at the age of 14, Williams had never before failed to win at least two games in a match.



Williams, widely considered the greatest server in the history of women’s tennis, was out-aced 6-3 by the 48th-ranked Konta in Tuesday night’s match in San Jose and also committed seven double faults.



“I know I can play a zillion times better but I have so many things on my mind I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn’t when I was at my best,” the 36-year-old Williams, who became a first-time mother last year and missed most of the 2017 season, was quoted as saying on the WTA’s official Web site.



“I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set, and I think she got confident, and she clearly ran away with it.”



The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who committed 25 unforced errors in the match, appeared to be getting close to her top form when she reached last month’s Wimbledon final (losing in the championship match to Germany’s Angelique Kerber).



Williams, whose ranking climbed from No. 181 to No. 28 thanks to that result at the All England Club, will play next week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal as she continues her preparations for the US Open, which gets under way on Aug. 27.



The 27-year-old Konta, a former world No. 4, will next take on 68th-ranked American teenager Sofia Kenin in second-round action at the Silicon Valley Classic.