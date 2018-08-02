Uruguay’s president, teachers join forces against school violence

Montevideo, Aug 1 (EFE).- The Ademu union representing teachers in this capital met Wednesday with Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez to discuss violence in public schools, and they agreed to create a sensitivity campaign to promote co-existence.



Vazquez welcomed the idea of launching “a media campaign emphasizing positive inter-personal relations and helping to identify and reject violent behaviors,” Ademu secretary-general Daysi Iglesias told reporters.



“Soon, there will be messages in the media related to peaceful co-existence in schools, and the work done by public schools,” Iglesias said.



If there are incidents of teachers being assaulted, “the campaign would emphasize messages about the good interactions that should be the norm in schools,” Iglesias said.



The Ademu official explained that the initiative started after the principal of a Montevideo kindergarten was attacked late last month.



“As a result of that incident, teachers in Montevideo have voted to hold an assembly and stop activities every time something like this happens,” the union leader said. “So far, the measure remains in effect.”