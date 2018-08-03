Azarenka routs lucky loser to reach San Jose quarters

San Jose, California, Aug 2 (EFE).- Belarusian Victoria Azarenka cruised into the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over lucky loser Anna Blinkova.



Azarenka had been scheduled to face Spanish top seed and world No. 7 Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round of this hard-court event in northern California.



But Blinkova, who had lost in the qualifying stage, took the 2017 Wimbledon champion’s spot after she withdrew from the tournament with an arm injury.



Azarenka used her outstanding return game to dominate the 101st-ranked Blinkova, who won just five of her 24 second-serve points in Wednesday’s lopsided 57-minute contest.



The easy victory came after Azarenka was forced to dig deep to edge Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5 in the first round.



The Belarusian former No. 1 is currently ranked No. 108, and like American great Serena Williams she is trying to rediscover her highest level after a maternity-leave hiatus from the Tour last year.



Next up for Azarenka in Friday’s quarter-finals will be American Danielle Collins, who defeated Belarusian Vera Lapko 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday.



Also advancing on Wednesday to the quarter-finals were the United Kingdom’s Johanna Konta, who followed up her stunning 6-1, 6-0 rout of Williams on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over American Sofia Kenin; and fourth-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over American wildcard Ashley Kratzer.



The other four round-of-16 matches will be played on Thursday, highlighted by contests pitting third-seeded American Venus Williams against the UK’s Heather Watson and second-seeded American Madison Keys against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.



The Silicon Valley Classic is a tune-up tournament for the US Open, which gets under way on Aug. 27.