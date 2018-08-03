Caterine Ibarguen wins gold, says she is in the best form of her career

Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug 1 (EFE).- Colombian Caterine Ibarguen said Wednesday that she is in “the best form” of her sports career after winning gold in the triple jump at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, adding to her victory in the long jump category two days earlier.



“We are in optimal condition, in the best form of my sports life. We will continue working. We continue to dream high, big – of world record, of incredible things that no one knows what goes through my mind,” Ibarguen told reporters at the Rafael Cotes stadium.



The Colombian won the triple jump on Wednesday with a distance of 14.92 meters, setting a new record in the competition as she beat the record established by herself four years ago in the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games in Mexico.



Ibarguen, triple jump champion of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, will resume her training as she is set to compete in the final qualifying round of the Birmingham Grand Prix on August 18.