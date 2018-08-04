US Secretary of State presents Indo-Pacific strategy at ASEAN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves during a group photograph before the meeting between the United States and ASEAN foreign ministers at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Singapore, 03 August 2018. The 51st Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings takes place in Singapore from 01 to 04 August under the theme ‘Resilient and Innovative’. Ministers from the ten member countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, and the Philippines, will meet with their counterparts from China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union. EFE
Bangkok, Aug 3 (EFE).- The US Secretary of State presented Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy Friday to the leaders present at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore.
Mike Pompeo, who was co-chairing the multilateral meeting, said in a televised address said that the US is a Pacific nation and spoke about the country’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
This new project seeks to invest $113 million in energy, technology and infrastructure initiatives in Asia, in what analysts see as an attempt to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
The new initiative will also increase the ceiling on US loans to private companies developing programs outside the country.
Pompeo said that ASEAN was the major destination for US investment in Asia.
He also met representatives of Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam and other countries, part of the Lower Mekong Initiative, in Singapore Friday, as well as his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu.
Pompeo is set to participate in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and East Asia Summit on Saturday.
The US secretary is also set to discuss North Korea and the need to maintain sanctions against Kim Jong-un’s regime.
Pompeo arrived in Kuala Lumpur Thursday night, as part of his first Southeast Asia tour, which began Friday morning with a meeting with Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Pompeo will end his trip this weekend in Jakarta after meeting with the Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
ASEAN consists of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, and the Philippines.
The East Asia Summit also includes Australia, China, South Korea, the US, India, Japan, New Zealand and Russia in addition to the 10 ASEAN countries.
The ARF, which addresses security issues, also includes, in addition to the East Asia Summit participants, Bangladesh, Canada, North Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, East Timor and the European Union.
