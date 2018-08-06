Colombia’s Santos says corruption is the worst form of violence

Bogota, Aug 6 (EFE).- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday – his last day in office – said that corruption is the worst form of violence in the world.



“Corruption is the worst form of violence the world is facing,” Santos said during a forum on government accountability organized by the offices of Colombia’s inspector-general and controller-general and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). “In fighting it, acting with integrity has been our administration’s roadmap.”



To illustrate, he highlighted a law against bribery, which makes it possible to investigate transnational acts of corruption, and another measure allowing asset seizures.



“In the fight against corruption, our work is never done,” Santos said. “What is true is that Colombia has a solid regulatory framework, strengthened control entities and modern, efficient and transparent institutions.”



IDB president Luis Alberto Moreno – who arrived in Bogota to attend president-elect Ivan Luque’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday – said that, when speaking about creating a culture of transparency, one must consider recovering society’s trust.



For that reason, “countries with the highest levels of trust are characterized by social peace and cohesion,” he added.