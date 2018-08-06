Storms Ileana and John to bring heavy rain across much of Mexico

Mexico City, Aug 6 (EFE).- Tropical Storms Ileana and John, in combination with atmospheric instability in the Pacific, will bring intense rain to the Mexican states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz and Chiapas, the National Weather Service (SMN) forecast on Monday.



“Very heavy” rain is also predicted for the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan and Tabasco, and “heavy” rain for Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.



The rains could be accompanied by electrical activity and hail, the SMN said, predicting wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour or higher along the coasts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, and at least 50 kph (31 mph) in Veracruz and Puebla, as well as the possibility of tornadoes in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.



In addition, the forecast is for a storm surge of between 2 and 4 meters (6.5 – 13 feet) along the western coastline from Oaxaca to Jalisco.



At 7 am, Ileana was located 175 km (109 mi.) south-southwest of Tecpan de Galeana, in Guerrero, and 265 km (164 mi.) south-southeast of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, with winds of 100 kph (62 mph) and moving northwest at 18 kph (11 mph).



At 4 am, John was located 540 km (335 mi.) southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, with winds of 95 kph (59 mph), wind gusts of 110 kph (68 mph) and moving west-northwest at 13 kph (8 mph).



Meanwhile, Hurricane Hector, a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, intensified in recent hours although it is far out in the Pacific and poses no threat to Mexico.



The storm is located 2,890 km (1,790 mi.) west-southwest of Punta Eugenia, Baja California Sur, and is moving west at 22 kph (about 13.5 mph), packing sustained winds of 220 kph (136 mph) and gusts of 270 kph (167 mph).