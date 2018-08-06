Wisin & Yandel to lauch first album together in 5 years

San Juan, Aug 6 (EFE).- Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel on Monday announced they first album together in more than five years, which is set to be released late this year.



The artists told reporters during a press conference announcing a string of eight concert planned for late November and early December at this capital’s Coliseo, that the new record will be in the same vein as 2005’s “Pal Mundo” (To the World), which launched them to international fame.



“This album will be very reggaeton, the best of the best, because that’s what we do,” Wisin said, adding that the pair is also working on a new record with boyband CNCO.



Wisin & Yandel released nine albums over a span of 20 years together, before going their separate ways in 2012 to pursue solo careers.



However, the duo announced their reunion in February with the “Como Antes” (As Before) tour, which kicked off March 31 in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic.