Lopez Obrador certified as Mexico’s president-elect

Mexico City, Aug 8 (EFE).- Mexico’s top electoral authority on Wednesday unanimously ratified the victory of left-wing candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador following the July 1 polls.



The leader of the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) will take office Dec. 1.



The electoral court proceeded to certify Lopez Obrador as president-elect, declaring that “the candidate obtained the highest number of votes,” which makes him “eligible for office,” presiding Judge Janine Madeline Otalora said.



Morena’s standard-bearer won by a landslide, obtaining more than 30 million votes, or 53.19 percent of the total ballots, and two of his three rivals conceded the night of the election.



The polls were held in a “free, authentic and democratic” manner, Judge Indalfer Infante Gonzalez said.



According to the judge, Mexican citizens’ strong political participation – both when voting and when supervising the process – as well as the “responsibility” displayed by the candidates, were “determining” factors” in Lopez Obrador’s win.



“There is no doubt of the validity of the presidential election, as all the conditions needed for a democratic electoral process were met and all constitutional principles were observed,” he said.