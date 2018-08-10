US Coast Guard offloads 7 tons of cocaine seized over span of 2 months

Miami, Florida, Aug 9 (EFE).- The United States Coast Guard on Thursday offloaded seven tons of cocaine at Port Everglades, in southeast Florida.



The shipment presented is the result of seven seizures made off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America between June and mid-July, the Coast Guard said.



The cutter Mohawk alone confiscated as many as 3,395 kilograms (7485 pounds ) of cocaine following four Coast Guard missions in the eastern Pacific.



“I couldn’t be prouder of Mohawk’s crew,” said Cmdr. Bob Kinsey, cutter Mohawk commanding officer. “Today’s offload highlights the successes of a dedicated team of multiple cutters and international and interagency partners who remain committed to disabling the illicit smuggling networks that fuel criminal organizations and threaten our economic, national and border security.”



Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime, the Coast Guard said in a statement.



The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with allied and international partner agencies play a role in counter-drug operations.