Trade talks with Mexico going well, Canada should wait, Trump says

Washington, Aug 10 (EFE).- The President of the United States said Friday that the trade negotiation with Mexico “is going very well” and described its president as a “true gentleman”.



“The agreement with Mexico is going very well, we have to take care of our auto workers and farmers,” otherwise “there will be no agreement, the new president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman,” Donald Trump said in a message on Twitter.



“Canada,” he added, “must wait, its tariffs and trade barriers are too high, we will tax its cars if we do not reach an agreement!”



Trump did not clarify in his tweet whether he referred to the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with his two neighbors or to individual negotiations on other commercial aspects.



The United States, Canada and Mexico have been renegotiating NAFTA for months after Trump threatened to withdraw from the agreement.



However, the US president has raised the commercial tension in recent months with these countries, considered strategic allies of the US, as well as with the European Union (EU).



In fact, the US government decided in June to end the exemption from steel and aluminum tariffs from the EU, Canada and Mexico.



In addition, Trump has threatened to impose other tariffs on Canada,

especially after the post-G7 Summit confrontation with his prime minister, Justin Trudeau.



Among the possible charges will be a 10 percent tariff on automobile components produced in Canada and another 25 percent on vehicles assembled in that country.