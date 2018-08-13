Brazil’s Inter signs Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero

Sao Paulo, Aug 12 (EFE).- Brazil’s Internacional on Sunday officially confirmed Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero as a team member for the next three seasons, after his contract with Flamengo expired this past Friday.



The 34-year-old Guerrero will arrive in Porto Alegre next Wednesday, where he will be presented, Inter said in a press release.



Inter will be Guerrero’s third Brazilian club, following Flamengo, and his 2012-2015 stint with Corinthians, with whom he conquered the FIFA Club World Cup.



Before playing in Brazil, the Peru national soccer team captain spent a decade in Germany, where he joined Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV, winning the German League Cup twice.



After three seasons with Flamengo, Guerrero bid farewell to the Rio de Janeiro club fans on social media.



“This day marks the end of a great period in my career,” the Peruvian player said, adding that his 43 goals in 100 matches were dedicated to his fans.



After signing Guerrero, Inter published a photograph showing the striker wearing the team jersey next to Roberto Melo and Marcelo Madeiros, the club’s vice president and president, respectively .