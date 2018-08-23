Ex-KKK head urges Trump to offer refuge to white South African farmers

Washington, Aug 23 (EFE).- Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke urged US President Donald Trump to take action after the president criticized via Twitter the South African government’s plans for land reform, which could involve the expropriation of white-owned farms.

Duke’s comments come after Trump reacted to a segment on Fox News late Wednesday regarding South Africa’s plan to facilitate access to land for the black majority.

“I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president’s comment was retweeted by Duke, who thanked Trump for his concern, while urging him to act.

“Russia has already agreed to take in 15,000 White South Africans – your move, Mr. President,” the former KKK leader wrote.

The administration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s comments, saying they were “unfortunate” and “based on false information.”

The South African government also announced that it had formally requested a meeting with US representatives in Pretoria to explain Trump’s remarks.

In South Africa, according to official figures, whites, who make up 9 percent of the population, continue to hold 72 percent of the land 24 years after the end of the segregationist apartheid regime and the advent of majority rule.