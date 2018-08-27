Bartenders mix world’s largest Cuba Libre in Havana

Havana, Aug 26 (EFE).- A group of bartenders on Sunday made 500 litres of Cuba Libre, the largest in the world, as part of the 22nd Pan-American Cocktail Competition IBA 2018 in Havana, in an attempt to establish a record for this popular highball cocktail.



Hundreds of tourists gathered on Sunday in the lobby of the Tryp Habana Libre Hotel to witness the preparation of the world’s largest Cuba Libre, which they then all got to taste.



Sergio Serrano, vice president of the Cuban Bartender Association (ACC), told EFE that “it is a pleasure and an honor” to make this alcoholic drink, one of the most consumed cocktails in the world along with mojito, daiquiri and “Adam and Eve”, which won him the first place in the World Classic Cocktail Championship in 2003 in Seville, Spain.



“It is a Cuba Libre fiesta for all the bartenders of Cuba and the world to keep up to date with new trends and be more professional,” Serrano added.



For just over an hour, cocktail masters from Cuba and other countries, along with hotel staff, filled a huge glass with 108 bottles of Havana Club 3 Year Old Rum, added 200 liters of the Cuban “TuKola” drink, followed by ice and a finishing touch of lemon juice.