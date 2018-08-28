Peruvian foreign minister reaffirms free trade support during China visit

Beijing, Aug 28 (EFE).- Peru’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Tuesday underlined his country’s commitment to free trade and anti-protectionism measures.



At the meeting between Nestor Popolizio and Wang Yi held at the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, Popolizio said that the two nations agreed on defending free trade and multilateralism at a time of growing protectionism and unilateralism.



“This leads us to work not only on bilateral aspects but also on multilateral ones,” Popolizio told Wang as he concluded his official three-day visit to China aimed at strengthening political and commercial ties.



He added that China is the first country in Asia that he has visited as the head of Peruvian diplomacy, which he said was proof of how much the government of President Martin Vizcarra valued the nation’s relationship with its largest trading partner.

