Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress” Exhibit in San Francisco

August 30, 2018–January 6, 2019

From Jerusalem to San Francisco, the silk road journey reaches The Contemporary Jewish Museum’s destination for the first comprehensive US exhibition drawn from the Israel Museum’s world-renowned collection of Jewish costumes.

The exhibit showcases more than 100 articles of clothing spanning the eighteenth to twentieth centuries, drawn from over twenty countries across four continents.

The extraordinary range of textile designs and clothing on display illuminates the story of how diverse global cultures have thrived, interacted, and inspired each other for centuries.

The featured clothing represent Jewish communities from Afghanistan, Algeria, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Georgia, Greece, India, Iran, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, Israel, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Tunisia, Turkey, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Yemen, with the majority of pieces originating from North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Note the exquisite white wedding dress (1947, silk satin with early nineteenth century burano lace and pearls) owned by Beatrice L. Eytan of New York who inherited it from her family and donated it to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. which is the repository of the most comprehensive collection of Jewish costume in the world.

Its holdings provide a unique testimony to bygone communities, to forms of dress and craft that no longer exist, and to a sense of beauty that still has the power to enthrall.

This touring version of The Israel Museum’s original exhibition “Dress Codes”, was developed for The Contemporary Jewish Museum and The Jewish Museum in New York, which are the only two venues to exhibit “Veiled Meanings” in the United States to date. This is truly a uniquely fascinating exhibit for anyone interested in what clothing tells us about different cultures.

Tickets and Information

415-655-7800

thecjm.org

The Contemporary Jewish Museum

736 Mission Street in San Francisco

Photos by Lina Broydo

Sausalito Art Festival

September 1, 2 and 3

Sausalito, one of the most picturesque towns in Northern California is the beautiful setting for this year’s Art Festival showcasing over 250 artists and well known entertainers.

Fine art, music, food, and wine come together on Labor Day weekend for one of the most prestigious art festivals in the country.

The Sausalito Art Festival (SAF) America’s Premiere Waterfront Art Festival, is held annually on Labor Day Weekend.

Make it a long weekend by finding a nice overnight place to stay and enjoy the final days of the lovely summer by the Bay.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $30; Children 6 and under are free

415-392-4400

For times and listing of performers visit sausalitoartfestival.org

Photos courtesy of the SAF

Opera in the Park: The Arias al Fresco

September 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Its free and its fun! The acclaimed San Francisco Opera Stars and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra are inviting all the opera lovers to the stunningly gorgeous Robin Williams Meadow at the Golden Gate Park for an afternoon of the best arias in the area.

Bring a picnic basket with your favorite munchies and some fine California wine to partake in a celebration of the Opera’s 2018/2019 96th Season.

Your well behaved pooches are invited as well. Concert attendees are encouraged to use public transit to reach the Golden Gate Park.

You may wish to bring a jacket, just in case… after all it is the typical San Francisco summer day.

Tickets and Information

Free admission

415-864-3330

sfopera.org

Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Opera