Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo
“Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress” Exhibit in San Francisco
August 30, 2018–January 6, 2019
From Jerusalem to San Francisco, the silk road journey reaches The Contemporary Jewish Museum’s destination for the first comprehensive US exhibition drawn from the Israel Museum’s world-renowned collection of Jewish costumes.
The exhibit showcases more than 100 articles of clothing spanning the eighteenth to twentieth centuries, drawn from over twenty countries across four continents.
The extraordinary range of textile designs and clothing on display illuminates the story of how diverse global cultures have thrived, interacted, and inspired each other for centuries.
The featured clothing represent Jewish communities from Afghanistan, Algeria, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Georgia, Greece, India, Iran, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan, Israel, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Tunisia, Turkey, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Yemen, with the majority of pieces originating from North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
Note the exquisite white wedding dress (1947, silk satin with early nineteenth century burano lace and pearls) owned by Beatrice L. Eytan of New York who inherited it from her family and donated it to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. which is the repository of the most comprehensive collection of Jewish costume in the world.
Its holdings provide a unique testimony to bygone communities, to forms of dress and craft that no longer exist, and to a sense of beauty that still has the power to enthrall.
This touring version of The Israel Museum’s original exhibition “Dress Codes”, was developed for The Contemporary Jewish Museum and The Jewish Museum in New York, which are the only two venues to exhibit “Veiled Meanings” in the United States to date. This is truly a uniquely fascinating exhibit for anyone interested in what clothing tells us about different cultures.
Tickets and Information
415-655-7800
thecjm.org
The Contemporary Jewish Museum
736 Mission Street in San Francisco
Photos by Lina Broydo
Sausalito Art Festival
September 1, 2 and 3
Sausalito, one of the most picturesque towns in Northern California is the beautiful setting for this year’s Art Festival showcasing over 250 artists and well known entertainers.
Fine art, music, food, and wine come together on Labor Day weekend for one of the most prestigious art festivals in the country.
The Sausalito Art Festival (SAF) America’s Premiere Waterfront Art Festival, is held annually on Labor Day Weekend.
Make it a long weekend by finding a nice overnight place to stay and enjoy the final days of the lovely summer by the Bay.
Tickets and Information
Prices range from $25 to $30; Children 6 and under are free
415-392-4400
For times and listing of performers visit sausalitoartfestival.org
Photos courtesy of the SAF
Opera in the Park: The Arias al Fresco
September 9 at 1:30 p.m.
Its free and its fun! The acclaimed San Francisco Opera Stars and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra are inviting all the opera lovers to the stunningly gorgeous Robin Williams Meadow at the Golden Gate Park for an afternoon of the best arias in the area.
Bring a picnic basket with your favorite munchies and some fine California wine to partake in a celebration of the Opera’s 2018/2019 96th Season.
Your well behaved pooches are invited as well. Concert attendees are encouraged to use public transit to reach the Golden Gate Park.
You may wish to bring a jacket, just in case… after all it is the typical San Francisco summer day.
Tickets and Information
Free admission
415-864-3330
sfopera.org
Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
Photo courtesy of SF Opera
“ABBA: The Concert”
September 7 at 7 :30 p.m.
Celebrate 60 years of magic at the fabulous Mountain Winery in Saratoga with the amazing tribute to ABBA, the most famous singing sensation group from Sweden. With the popular “Mama Mia,” “Money. Money. Money,” “The Winner Takes All” and “Dancing Queen” on the program’s repertoire you will be singing and dancing in the isles and have the time of your life.
Although ABBA The Concert is not affiliated with the original ABBA group, the concerts attract a sell out crowds in all the venues throughout the world. Saratoga’s Mountain Winery is a perfect place to enjoy a relaxing evening of dining, wine and great performance. “Give, Give, Give” more!
Tickets and Information
Prices range from $39.50 to $69.50
Ask for Dining Packages
408-741-2822
mountainwinery.com
Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Road in Saratoga
Photo courtesy of Mountain Winery
Post Views:
90