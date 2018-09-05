Williams beats Pliskova and moves on to US Open semi-finals

New York, USA, Sep 4 (EFE).- American tennis player Serena Williams beat Czech Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the US Open 6-4 and 6-3, after a duel that lasted an hour and 26 minutes.



Williams, currently ranked 26 in the world, will play the Grand Slam semi-final against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, eighteenth in the WTA rankings, who beat US defender Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3 earlier Tuesday.



The former tennis number one and 17th seeded of this tournament scored a win in her 100th match on the court of the main stadium in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe, a number that no one can match right now.



Williams used her powerful serve to beat Pliskova, eighth seeded, but met resistance and made more unforced errors than the Czech, who was watched from the stands by the Spanish former professional, and Wimbledon winner, Conchita Martinez, who is her trainer.



After the match Williams, 36, said she is playing “freely” because a year ago she was giving birth to her first child and now has “nothing to prove,” other than “play hard” throughout the Grand Slam.

