Woodward’s book about White House is full of lies, Trump says

Washington, Sep 5 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the book written by renowned journalist Bob Woodward, which describes a dysfunctional and chaotic White House, saying it was “a shame” that someone could write a book filled with “so many lies and phony sources.”



“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” Trump wrote on Twitter.



“Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws,” the president added.



Woodward, whose work published in the Washington Post about the Watergate scandal was a factor that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974, explained that his book is based on interviews with White House staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



The book, of which some fragments were published Tuesday, is titled “Fear: Trump in the White House” and is scheduled for release on Sept. 11.



In another Twitter post, Trump recalled that several of the book’s passages had already been “refuted and discredited” by his Chief of Staff John Kelly and by Secretary of Defense James Mattis, while insinuating that Woodward could be an operative for the Democratic Party.



According to one of the book’s passages, soon after being sworn in, Trump asked the Pentagon for a plan to launch a preventive military attack on North Korea, while criticizing the high cost of the United States’ military presence in South Korea.



Mattis allegedly then left the meeting “exasperated and alarmed,” telling close associates that the president had an understading and acted like “a fifth- or sixth-grader.”



The Secretary of Defense released a statement on Tuesday denying that he had ever uttered such “contemptuous words about the President,” adding that the book was “a product of someone’s rich imagination.”