Screen legend Burt Reynolds is dead at 82

Miami, Sep 6 (EFE).- US actor and filmmaker Burt Reynolds died Thursday in Jupiter, Florida, his representative told media outlets. He was 82.



The star of films including “Deliverance” and “Boogie Nights” passed away at Jupiter Medical Center, Erik Kritzer told The Hollywood Reporter.



Reynolds won a best supporting actor Golden Globe for his role in the 1997 drama film “Boogie Nights” and a best actor Golden Globe for his work on the 1990s sitcom “Evening Shade.”



The Golden Globe Awards said on its Twitter account that the actor passed away “after suffering a suspected heart attack.”

Reynolds, who starred mainly in action films and comedies, enjoyed his greatest commercial success in the 1970s and early 1980s but remained active for many decades afterward and most recently had a supporting role in the 2018 film “Shadow Fighter.”



He also was in talks to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” along with other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie.



As a director his credits included the 1981 drama thriller “Sharky’s Machine,” in which he also was the lead actor.

Known for his good looks, charisma and sly smile, Reynolds played a starring role in several box-office smash hits, including the 1977 action-comedy film “Smokey and the Bandit” (which had two sequels) and the 1981 comedy “The Cannonball Run.”



Reynolds, who was born in Lansing, Michigan, but grew up in Southern Florida, also earned a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as a pornographic filmmaker in “Boogie Nights.”



But despite garnering critical success with that film, Reynolds reportedly was so unhappy with how it turned out that he fired his agent.



The actor acknowledged in his 2015 autobiography “But Enough About Me” that he did not initially seek out challenging roles that might have brought him critical acclaim sooner, saying he was “interested in having a good time.”